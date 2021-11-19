Advertisement

Security Sporting Goods Game Of The Week: Red River vs Rosepine

(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine will host for round two of the playoffs for the Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week.

The Eagles will be taking on the Red River Bulldogs.

This is the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. If Rosepine wins this matchup, they will be heading to their first quarter-finals ever in school history.

This is a battle between the 8th and 9th ranked teams in 2A.

We will have highlights for you on the 5th Quarter.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Germon Jefferson
APD: Lakeside Drive homicide suspect Germon Jefferson arrested in Dallas
Martez Benjamin
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in regarding deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
APD: Child non-fatally struck by mirror of oncoming car in Alexandria
18-year-old Serena Williams, who was shot and killed in Alexandria Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
‘Why so long?’ Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy
Trevor Lyne Thompson
Hineston man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Latest News

Joshua Williams, an ACA Athlete of the Week from Avoyelles High School.
Joshua Williams’ big game is a small sample of size of how he earned ACA Athlete of the Week
Joshua Williams – ACA Athlete of the Week
Marvin Hall relieved as head coach for Peabody Warhorses football team
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, prepares to pass as he is guarded by New Orleans...
Butler has triple-double in return, Heat top Pelicans 113-98