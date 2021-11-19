Security Sporting Goods Game Of The Week: Red River vs Rosepine

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine will host for round two of the playoffs for the Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week.

The Eagles will be taking on the Red River Bulldogs.

This is the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. If Rosepine wins this matchup, they will be heading to their first quarter-finals ever in school history.

This is a battle between the 8th and 9th ranked teams in 2A.

We will have highlights for you on the 5th Quarter.

