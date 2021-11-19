Advertisement

Siemian primed for another start at QB1 for the Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in New Orleans.(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Taysom Hill nursing a foot injury that’s kept him out of practice this week, it’s expected that Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback again this Sunday in Philadelphia.

Siemian has yet to throw an interception in 2021. The backup quarterback broke down why that’s the case.

“Coming in, especially early, I was focused on taking care of the ball and doing those kinds of things. I think with that you cannot play too cautiously, right? You got to focus on making good, aggressive decisions without putting the ball in harm’s way recklessly. There are going to be some weird things that happen. Maybe there is a turnover here and there. That’s part of playing quarterback, but kind of minimizing the reckless plays of the players where you don’t really have a good plan. (You) Really can’t afford to do that, especially in this league, the margin for error is so little. So that’s kind of want I’ve focused on,” said Trevor Siemian.

Siemian has only been “the guy” for a few weeks in the Black and Gold, but his understanding of the offense has been ramped up thanks to the tutelage of Sean Payton.

“Yeah, it’s probably been accelerated probably more so for me. But yeah, I think you have the headset on during the games as a backup too. So you kind of get a feel for how Sean gets a call in and what he’s thinking and you get a feel for the rhythm of the game, how he calls it and certainly being in the huddle, managing personnel, you get even more of a feel for that. But that’s your job as a backup too is to kind of be in tune with all those types of things and how Sean likes to call it and what the message is during the week.”

You can see the Saints on FOX 8 this Sunday at 12 p.m. against the Eagles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Germon Jefferson
APD: Lakeside Drive homicide suspect Germon Jefferson arrested in Dallas
Cassidy Rainwater
GRAPHIC: Remains found in freezer ID’d as missing Missouri woman
18-year-old Serena Williams, who was shot and killed in Alexandria Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
‘Why so long?’ Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy
Alexandria Police Department gains 9 new officers
Terrance Culbert
Alexandria man indicted in March overdose death

Latest News

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans find some holes in the Saints defense. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints missed extra points the difference in a Titans victory
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
Alvin Kamara missed practice for Saints Wednesday.
Kamara misses Saints practice on Wednesday
Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons