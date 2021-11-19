Advertisement

Trump photo book ‘Our Journey Together’ coming next month

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s first post-White House book will be a departure from other former presidents.

Trump is publishing a hardcover collection of hundreds of photographs from his administration, featuring his own captions, some handwritten.

Our Journey Together” is scheduled for Dec. 7, but not through a traditional New York publisher. It will instead be released through a new company co-founded by son Donald Trump Jr., Winning Team Publishing.

New York publishers have resisted working with Trump — especially after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by some of his supporters.

