2021 5th Quarter: Round 2 of Playoffs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah break down the second round of high school football playoffs for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

4A Scores

Leesville 7 Westgate 16

3A Scores

Jena 0 Union Parish 22

2A Scores

Many 51 East Feliciana 22 Red River 42 Rosepine 43 Winnfield 21 Avoyelles 30

1A Scores

White Castle 41 LaSalle 40 Northwood-Lena 6 Homer 46

