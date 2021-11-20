2021 5th Quarter: Round 2 of Playoffs
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah break down the second round of high school football playoffs for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!
4A Scores
|Leesville
|7
|Westgate
|16
3A Scores
|Jena
|0
|Union Parish
|22
2A Scores
|Many
|51
|East Feliciana
|22
|Red River
|42
|Rosepine
|43
|Winnfield
|21
|Avoyelles
|30
1A Scores
|White Castle
|41
|LaSalle
|40
|Northwood-Lena
|6
|Homer
|46
