2021 5th Quarter: Round 2 of Playoffs

KALB's 5th Quarter
KALB's 5th Quarter(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah break down the second round of high school football playoffs for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

4A Scores

Leesville7Westgate16

3A Scores

Jena0Union Parish22

2A Scores

Many51East Feliciana22
Red River42Rosepine43
Winnfield21Avoyelles30

1A Scores

White Castle41LaSalle40
Northwood-Lena6Homer46

