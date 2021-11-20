Advertisement

LDWF, LSU conducting hurricane damage survey for commercial seafood industry

(Ashley Bornancin)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has teamed up with LSU to develop a survey of commercial business losses from the 2020 and 2021 hurricane seasons. Input received on the surveys will be used to develop an economic impact report, which is needed to establish a basis for federal disaster aid requests in the coming weeks.

The survey is collecting data from marine fisheries and seafood businesses affected by Hurricane Ida, Laura, Delta or Zeta. Entities who should participate in the survey include: seafood producers, seafood harvesters, seafood dealers, seafood processors, charter boat operators, marinas, bait shops, and other marine fisheries businesses.

All affected entities listed above should complete the survey – whether the impacts were large or small. The questionnaire only takes a few minutes to complete.

The survey is available online at: http://lsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5ySexo3D1j4G8nk

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO seeking missing person
Marksville turkey drive hosted by Ed Oliver
NFL star gives back to local community with turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving
Left to Right: Rodney Gregory White, Jr. & Thomas James Izzo
Two accused of copper wire theft in Pineville
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Boyce drug bust
Boyce Police S.W.A.T. team makes arrest in drug investigation

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
APD chief calms concerns regarding violent crime
‘Diabetes Relief’ treatment therapy helps people living with diabetes
‘Diabetes Relief of Louisiana,’ a diabetes infusion therapy center located in Alexandria, is...
‘Diabetes Relief’ treatment therapy helps people living with diabetes
An 8-year-old child died as a result of this crash.
8-year-old killed in Avoyelles Parish crash