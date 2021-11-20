Tioga High students featured in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - WATCH: Tioga High School students Kaylee Vickrey and Kyle Johns will be featured in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Kaylee, a freshman, will perform with the Spirit of America dancers. And Kyle, a senior, will play the alto saxophone with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is Thursday, November 25th.

