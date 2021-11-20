Two accused of copper wire theft in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two men from Pineville have been accused of stealing copper wire, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said on November 17 they received word of the theft at a business on Frontage Road, whose security fence had been cut into. After investigating the scene, RPSO said they located some of the wire in the woods behind the business.

RPSO said they investigated a home that bordered the business on Maryhill Road, which had large amounts of copper wire located in the back of the property. They spoke with the resident, Rodney Gregory White, Jr., 33, and detained him without incident. Through their investigation, RPSO said they determined the copper wire did come from the business. White was then arrested for criminal conspiracy and felony theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000.

RPSO said they also arrested Thomas James Izzo, 33, in relation to the case. He was booked for the same charges, plus a probation violation.

As their investigation continued, RPSO learned of a possible third suspect identified only as “Neeko.” They have yet to identify “Neeko” and are asking the public for their assistance. If you can help, contact RPSO at 318-641-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

