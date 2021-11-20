WATCH: Post game interview with Rosepine Coach Brad Ducote following OT win
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSEPINE, La (KALB) - Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon caught up with Rosepine’s Head Coach Brad Ducote after their big 2nd round playoff win over Red River in Double OT, 43-42.
With this win, Rosepine advances to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history. They will take on the #1 seed Many Tigers.
