WATCH: Post game interview with Rosepine Coach Brad Ducote following OT win

ROSEPINE, La (KALB) - Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon caught up with Rosepine’s Head Coach Brad Ducote after their big 2nd round playoff win over Red River in Double OT, 43-42.

With this win, Rosepine advances to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history. They will take on the #1 seed Many Tigers.

