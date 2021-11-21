Cenla schools place high at LHSAA State Swim Meet

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Girls and Boys swim teams from across the state competed in the LHSAA State Swim Meet this week at the SPAR Aquatic Center and several local schools finished highly.

In Division I, the Pineville Girls’ Team finished 13th in team ranks with 61 total points. The Pineville Boys’ Team placed 17th with 24 points.

Over in Division IV, the Menad Girls’ Swim Team earned state runner-up after placing second out of 21 schools at the meet. Grace Christian finished 16th with 32 points and St. Mary’s placed 19th.

On the boy’s side in Division IV, Menard scored 56 points and finished 10th,

Menard’s Boys and Girls Swim Team both placed in the top 10 at the state meet.

Menard won state runner-up thanks to the efforts of Anna Chelette with 32 points including 2nd in 100 Free and 4th in 100 Back. Nadia Jatoi also had 27 points placing 4th in 100 Fly and 7th in 100 Back. Tori Stelly had 24 points finishing 6th in 200 Free and 8th in 100 Back. Jinks Welch added another 24 points placing 6th in 100 Breast and 8th in 50 Free. Sarah DeLacerda had 23 points including 5th in 500 Free and 9th in 200 Free. Finally, Menard’s efforts were helped by Camille Giordano with 12 points placing 9th in 100 Breast and 14th in 100 Free.

