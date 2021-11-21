Advertisement

Eagles extend the Saints losing streak to 3 games

Trevor Siemian threw his first two interception of 2021 against the Eagles. (Source: Michael...
Trevor Siemian threw his first two interception of 2021 against the Eagles. (Source: Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Eagles ran out to an early lead over the Saints in Philadelphia, and held onto a victory, 40-29.

The Saints (5-5) now own a 3-game losing streak.

The Saints trailed 33-7 at the start of the fourth quarter. They scored 15 unanswered points to make the game interesting at the end, but Jalen Hurts ran for a 24-yard touchdown to put the game away.

Entering the contest, quarterback Trevor Siemian had five touchdown passes, and zero interceptions. In the first half alone, the backup QB threw two interceptions. One of those was returned for a 51-yard touchdown by Darius Slay.

Siemian did throw three touchdown passes in the contest. Adam Trautman caught an 18-yard touchdown reception, Marquez Callaway hauled in a 26-yard touchdown, and a Lil’Jordan Humphrey 4-yard TD grab.

Siemian also ran for a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

On the other sideline, Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns. He totaled 71 yards rushing in the game.

The Saints will host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night.

