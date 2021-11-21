NFL star gives back to local community with turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Buffalo Bills’ Defensive Lineman Ed Oliver spread some holiday cheer to the community he grew up in by giving away Thanksgiving turkeys in Marksville.

Oliver is currently in the middle of the NFL season so he was unable to attend the event, however, his friends and family gave out nearly 300 turkeys to Avoyelles Parish residents.

“iI’s nothing abnormal for us to give back,” said Oliver’s aunt Regina Lee. “We’ve been blessed as a family and if we can do anything for someone else to get blessed, that makes us feel good.”

This isn’t the first time Oliver has given back to Central Louisiana. Last December, he held a Christmas Toy Drive for kids of all ages. Oliver plans to do the same thing again this year for the kids. The toy drive will be on December 18 in Marksville.

