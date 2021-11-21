Advertisement

NFL star gives back to local community with turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Buffalo Bills’ Defensive Lineman Ed Oliver spread some holiday cheer to the community he grew up in by giving away Thanksgiving turkeys in Marksville.

Oliver is currently in the middle of the NFL season so he was unable to attend the event, however, his friends and family gave out nearly 300 turkeys to Avoyelles Parish residents.

“iI’s nothing abnormal for us to give back,” said Oliver’s aunt Regina Lee. “We’ve been blessed as a family and if we can do anything for someone else to get blessed, that makes us feel good.”

This isn’t the first time Oliver has given back to Central Louisiana. Last December, he held a Christmas Toy Drive for kids of all ages. Oliver plans to do the same thing again this year for the kids. The toy drive will be on December 18 in Marksville.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Rodney Gregory White, Jr. & Thomas James Izzo
Two accused of copper wire theft in Pineville
Boyce drug bust
Boyce Police S.W.A.T. team makes arrest in drug investigation
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Terrance Culbert
Alexandria man indicted in March overdose death
Alexandria Police Department gains 9 new officers

Latest News

Marksville turkey drive hosted by Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver turkey giveaway
Weather
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6 PM Forecast
Tioga High students featured in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Cenla students to participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Cenla students to participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade