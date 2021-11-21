Advertisement

RPSO seeking missing person

Hunter Nicole Gillespie
Hunter Nicole Gillespie
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person, Hunter Nicole Gillespie.

Hunter is a 23-year-old white female with brown or possibly blonde hair, brown eyes, 5′ 3″ tall and 118 pounds.

Hunter was reported to have left her residence in Forest Hill, LA on Friday night at approximately 11 pm in a 2016 Dodge Challenger black in color bearing LA license plate 784 EEC.

If anyone has any information on Hunter’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Natalie Brown at 318-206-8607, RPSO at 318-473-6700, or local law enforcement.

