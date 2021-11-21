RPSO seeking missing person

(RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person, Hunter Nicole Gillespie.

Hunter is a 23-year-old white female with brown or possibly blonde hair, brown eyes, 5′ 3″ tall and 118 pounds.

Hunter was reported to have left her residence in Forest Hill, LA on Friday night at approximately 11 pm in a 2016 Dodge Challenger black in color bearing LA license plate 784 EEC.

If anyone has any information on Hunter’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Natalie Brown at 318-206-8607, RPSO at 318-473-6700, or local law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.