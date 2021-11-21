Tigers offense struggles in 27-14 win over ULM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) struggled offensively, specifically in the red zone in their 27-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe (4-7, 2-5 SBC) on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Tigers had four trips to the red zone and only came away with 10 points.

This was the first game the Tigers had played against an in-state opponent in which they failed to reach the 30-point mark, the last coming in 2009 when LSU defeated Louisiana Tech 24-16.

Max Johnson got the start at quarterback with freshman Garrett Nussmeier taking the redshirt and will not play the final two games of the regular season.

The Tigers totaled 410 yards of offense with 91 yards coming on the ground. Johnson finished the game with 319 yards passing, completing 22-of-33 passes, with two passing touchdowns and one rushing.

Freshman Malik Nabers caught four passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, fellow freshman Brian Thomas Jr. finished with four catches for 61 yards and a score.

The LSU defense got things started and forced a quick three-and-out and then the offense went 64-yards in five plays capped off with a Johnson three yard touchdown run to make it 7-0.

The Warhawks would look to answer and would march down the field to two-yard line and would elect to go for it on fourth down, but Rhett Rodriguez’s pass would fall short of the end zone and would turn the ball over on downs.

LSU went 73 yards on 12-plays, but Cade York would miss a 44-yard field goal attempt and would give ULM with the ball on their 26-yard line. Jay Ward would intercept Rodriguez’s pass on third down, he would return it for what looked to be a pick-six, but after review it would be ruled that he stepped out of bounds.

The Tigers offense would take over on the Warhawks’ 33-yard line, but the offense would struggle as they went 24 yards on nine plays and would settle for a 27-yard field goal from York to make it 10-0 Johnson would throw three straight incompletions from the nine yard line.

LSU’s defense would force another three-and-out and the Tigers would take a 17-0 lead as Johnson connected with Nabers on a 67-yard touchdown pass.

The Tigers would get the ball back after another ULM punt, but the offense would go seven yards on six plays and then LSU would try a fake punt, but Avery Atkins pass would be intercepted giving the Warhawks great field position.

ULM would take advantage of the Tigers mistake and find the end zone on two plays going 28 yards as Rodriguez found Boogie Knight for a 28 yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 17-7 at the half.

LSU received the ball to start the second half and put together a 15-play 51 yard drive, but the red zone woes would continue as they elected to go for it on fourth down from the Warhawks 14-yard line. Johnson’s pass would incomplete.

The defense for the Tigers would force another punt and the offense took over and finally found the end zone as Johnson moved around the pocket and found Thomas Jr. for a 42 yard score to make it 24-7.

The Warhawks would find the end zone again as Chandler Rogers found Zach Rasmussen for the 27 yard score to cut the lead to 24-14.

ULM would try an onside kick, however the Tigers would recover and LSU would add a field goal from 50 yards out from York to extend the lead to 27-14.

The Tigers will look to become bowl eligible and reach .500 as they host Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

