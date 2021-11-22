Cenla playoff schedule: Quarterfinals

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The high school football playoffs started with 17 of our local schools competing for a state championship, but now that it’s the quarterfinals, only three schools remain.

Avoyelles, Many and Rosepine are still on the road to the Dome, and all three of these schools are looking to finish the season as 2A Champs.

The four-seed Avoyelles Mustangs defeated Winnfield 30-21 to advance to the quarterfinals. Xavion Davis had two interceptions in the first half of the game. The Mustangs will hit the road for the first time this postseason to face the fifth seed in North Caddo.

The top-seeded Many Tigers in 2A are looking for back-to-back state champs this season and appear to be well on their way. Many traveled on the road in the second round to the 17 seed in East Feliciana. The Tigers pulled away in the second half and came away with a 51-22 win. They will return home for the quarterfinals to take on Rosepine.

The eight-seed Rosepine Eagles played in the game of the week across Louisiana in the second round winning in double overtime against Red River 43-42. Rosepine’s quarterback Ethan Frey had a dominating performance and capped it off by punching it into the endzone on the game-winning two-point conversion.

This is the first time for both Avoyelles and Rosepine that they have made it to the quarterfinals.

