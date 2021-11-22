LaSalle’s 83 yard TD pass earns Play of the Week

OLLA, La. (KALB) - The 2nd round of the playoffs brought some of the most exciting plays of the high school football season so far.

Some of the top plays included a one-handed interception, a game-winning two-point conversion, a punt return touchdown, an impressive interception off a tipped pass and a long touchdown pass.

As voted on by the fans, the play of the week comes from LaSalle High School. On the first drive of the game, LaSalle’s receiver Cole Derr hauled in an 83-yard touchdown pass and took it to the house for the first score of the game.

The Tigers lost their second-round matchup to White Castle 41-40.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.