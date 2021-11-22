Advertisement

LaSalle’s 83 yard TD pass earns Play of the Week

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 22, 2021
OLLA, La. (KALB) - The 2nd round of the playoffs brought some of the most exciting plays of the high school football season so far.

Some of the top plays included a one-handed interception, a game-winning two-point conversion, a punt return touchdown, an impressive interception off a tipped pass and a long touchdown pass.

As voted on by the fans, the play of the week comes from LaSalle High School. On the first drive of the game, LaSalle’s receiver Cole Derr hauled in an 83-yard touchdown pass and took it to the house for the first score of the game.

The Tigers lost their second-round matchup to White Castle 41-40.

