LifeShare providing Thanksgiving essentials to donors

These vouchers may be used at all major grocery stores including Walmart, Brookshire’s, Kroger, Albertsons, and Rouses.(LifeShare)
By LifeShare
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(LifeShare) - As plans are being made to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends, LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging volunteer blood donors to give before the holidays. LifeShare is providing a special “thank you” to those who donate blood ahead of the holiday.

From Monday, November 22 - Wednesday, November 24, all LifeShare donors will receive a LifeShare t-shirt, and a voucher valued at $15 towards the purchase of a turkey or ham.

These vouchers may be used at all major grocery stores including Walmart, Brookshire’s, Kroger, Albertsons, and Rouses. They are valid for any fresh, frozen, canned, or other variety of ham or turkey up to a $15 value.

“The holiday season is a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us. Since Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to gather together, we hope these vouchers will remind families to give the gift of life this holiday season,” said Kourtney M. Washington, Director of Marketing & Communications.

Vouchers will be available at LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives Monday, November 22nd - Wednesday, November 24th .

To make an appointment visit: www.lifeshare.org/give.

Cole Derr's TD catch