Man pretending to be wheelchair-bound burglarizing cars in La.

Person of Interest
Person of Interest(Source: OPSO)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man pretending to be disabled is burglarizing cars in Louisiana, authorities say.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened on Preston Loop Drive near the Monroe area on Nov. 21, 2021.

The sheriff’s office says their person of interest can be seen in this attached photo. Although he is in a wheelchair, they say, he is not handicapped as he was seen walking and running from different vehicles while committing the burglaries.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the person pictured or of the vehicle burglaries is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

