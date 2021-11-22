Marksville names Jimmie Hillman as next head football coach

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers have named Jimmie Hillman as their next head football coach. The school made that announcement official on Facebook early Monday morning.

Hillman has spent the last six seasons on the football coaching staff and has been Marksville’s offensive coordinator for the last five years. He has also coached the boys track teams to a district championship, as well as multiple state qualifiers.

Coach Hillman has served under former head coach J.T. Dunbar, who stepped down after the 2021 season.

Marksville finished the 2021 season 3-8 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

