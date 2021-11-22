Advertisement

Marksville names Jimmie Hillman as next head football coach

Marksville's new head football coach Jimmie Hillman.
Marksville's new head football coach Jimmie Hillman.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers have named Jimmie Hillman as their next head football coach. The school made that announcement official on Facebook early Monday morning.

Hillman has spent the last six seasons on the football coaching staff and has been Marksville’s offensive coordinator for the last five years. He has also coached the boys track teams to a district championship, as well as multiple state qualifiers.

Coach Hillman has served under former head coach J.T. Dunbar, who stepped down after the 2021 season.

Marksville finished the 2021 season 3-8 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO seeking missing person
Marksville turkey drive hosted by Ed Oliver
NFL star gives back to local community with turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving
Left to Right: Rodney Gregory White, Jr. & Thomas James Izzo
Two accused of copper wire theft in Pineville
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Boyce drug bust
Boyce Police S.W.A.T. team makes arrest in drug investigation

Latest News

48th Annual Bayou Classic.
48th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off on Monday; game expected to feature first coach to player electronic communication
Elias Ricks during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in...
REPORT: LSU All-American corner Eli Ricks to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
LaSalle's receiver Cole Derr (7) hauls in TD catch.
LaSalle’s 83 yard TD pass earns Play of the Week
Rosepine quarterback Ethan Frey rushes in for a TD against Red River.
Cenla playoff schedule: Quarterfinals