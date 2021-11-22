Advertisement

Natchitoches Christmas Festival parade safety

FILE PHOTO: Natchitoches Christmas Festival
FILE PHOTO: Natchitoches Christmas Festival(KSLA News 12)
By City of Natchitoches
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

Today (Monday) we mourn with the people of Waukesha, Wisconsin. Yesterday, the driver of an SUV weaponized their vehicle and drove through the Waukesha Holiday Parade. Details surrounding this tragedy are still being released, but the latest reports state 5 dead and over 40 injured including 18 hospitalized children. In the wake of such suffering, our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Waukesha.

We also must be proactive in our plans for our very own Natchitoches Christmas Festival to ensure the safety and security of Natchitoches residents and tourists alike. Members of our city and parish public safety departments as well as City Department heads and other key stakeholders involved in the planning of the Natchitoches Christmas Festival met this morning to discuss additional safety precautions to thwart any efforts by bad actors in our community or surrounding areas.

This is what many have described as the most wonderful time of the year. While it is a time of sadness for some who have experienced loss and tragedy such as the people of Waukesha, it is also a time of hope and love. Please make kindness a priority this holiday season.

