Advertisement

Natchitoches officials pledge additional safety precautions at Christmas Festival following tragedy in Wisconsin

Every year, the Natchitoches Christmas Festival is held to celebrate the holiday season.
Every year, the Natchitoches Christmas Festival is held to celebrate the holiday season.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - City officials in Natchitoches said they’ve met to discuss increased security at the annual Christmas Festival following the incident in Wisconsin in which five people were killed and more than 40 were hurt after an SUV plowed through a crowd of people at their Christmas parade.

The city released a statement Monday, Nov. 22 saying their thoughts and prayers are with the people of Waukesha, Wis. They said they’re also being proactive about plans for the city’s Christmas Festival to ensure the safety of attendees. City officials met Monday morning (Nov. 22) to discuss additional safety measures and precautions to prevent a similar tragedy from happening in northwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO seeking missing person
Marksville turkey drive hosted by Ed Oliver
NFL star gives back to local community with turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving
Left to Right: Rodney Gregory White, Jr. & Thomas James Izzo
Two accused of copper wire theft in Pineville
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Boyce drug bust
Boyce Police S.W.A.T. team makes arrest in drug investigation

Latest News

Jazz Fest 2021 lineup
Dead & Co., Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters among Jazz Fest 2021 headliners
Grilling Safety
How to grill safely this Labor Day
Lunch Kid: Hanlin Creekkiller
Lunch Kid: Brody Bulter
Lunch Kid: Kennedy Stewart