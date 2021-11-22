Advertisement

North Carolina Christmas tree arrives at the White House

It’s the thirteenth White House tree from the Tar Heel state.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s not even Thanksgiving, but the White House is already putting up its Christmas tree. Monday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden accepted this year’s tree at the White House.

“It’s beautiful, it’s magnificent actually,” Biden told reporters.

This year’s tree is a Fraser Fir from Peak Farms in North Carolina.

Russell Estes, the farm’s owner, is no stranger to seeing his Christmas trees go up in Washington. His farm has served up White House Christmas trees under the Bush administration, the Obama administration, and now the Biden administration.

Estes said, “A special day for Peak farms and the Estes family and get to meet the First Lady and present her with a beautiful eighteen and half foot Fraser Fir.”

Estes says a lot of the success is on the Fraser Fir itself. He said, “We have the Frazier Firs native to North Carolina. It is the Cadillac of Christmas trees.”

This is the thirteenth official White House Christmas tree from North Carolina.

A Peak Farms tree was also selected for former Vice President Mike Pence’s residence during the Trump Administration.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO seeking missing person
Marksville turkey drive hosted by Ed Oliver
NFL star gives back to local community with turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving
Left to Right: Rodney Gregory White, Jr. & Thomas James Izzo
Two accused of copper wire theft in Pineville
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Boyce drug bust
Boyce Police S.W.A.T. team makes arrest in drug investigation

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone
APD chief calms concerns regarding violent crime
The 2021 White House Christmas tree is delivered.
North Carolina Christmas tree arrives at the White House