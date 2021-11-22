Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting that left 1 person dead in Metairie under investigation by Louisiana State Police

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night in Metairie on Airline...
One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night in Metairie on Airline Highway under the Causeway Boulevard overpass, the Louisiana State Police said.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A law enforcement officer was involved in a shooting late Sunday night (Nov. 21) that left one person dead along Airline Highway in Metairie under the Causeway Boulevard overpass, the Louisiana State Police said.

Spokesperson and LSP Trooper Kate Stegall confirmed the death but provided no details about the identity of the deceased person or what law enforcement agency was involved in the shooting. Stegall said no state troopers were injured in the incident.

Stegall said a portion of Airline Highway was closed during the overnight investigation but all lanes were reopened by early Monday morning.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

