Advertisement

REPORT: LSU All-American corner Eli Ricks to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Elias Ricks during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in...
Elias Ricks during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.(Photo by: Kourtney Carroll / LSU Athletics)(Kourtney Carroll | Kourtney Carroll)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU All-American cornerback Eli Ricks has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Sam Spiegelman with Rivals.

The former five-star corner played his senior year at IMG Academy after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Ricks was sidelined with a season ending injury to his shoulder which he hurt against Kentucky.

His family decided to have an operation on it to get it fixed, Coach O stated. It’s a nagging injury that kept on coming back. Ricks played in six games and registered 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

During his freshman season, Ricks accounted for 20 total tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss, and four interceptions, two returned for a touchdown.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO seeking missing person
Marksville turkey drive hosted by Ed Oliver
NFL star gives back to local community with turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving
Left to Right: Rodney Gregory White, Jr. & Thomas James Izzo
Two accused of copper wire theft in Pineville
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Boyce drug bust
Boyce Police S.W.A.T. team makes arrest in drug investigation