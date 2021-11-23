Advertisement

APD searching for missing person David Goldsborough

David Goldsborough
David Goldsborough(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating David Goldsborough, 30.

He was last seen at 3411 Elliott Street on Nov. 15 and his mother last received a text message from him on Nov. 18.

If you have any information or know where he is, contact Det. Tanner Dryden at 318-441-6480 or APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old child died as a result of this crash.
8-year-old killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO seeking missing person
APD chief calms concerns regarding violent crime
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Antwain Fowler, viral star for ‘Where we about to eat at’ video, dies at age 6
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Larry Thibodeaux
APD seeks help locating Larry Thibodeaux from Atlanta, Georgia
Jasmine Owens
APD searching for missing person Jasmine Owens
11/23/2021 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
11/23/2021 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast