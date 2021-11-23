APD searching for missing person David Goldsborough

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating David Goldsborough, 30.

He was last seen at 3411 Elliott Street on Nov. 15 and his mother last received a text message from him on Nov. 18.

If you have any information or know where he is, contact Det. Tanner Dryden at 318-441-6480 or APD at 318-449-5099.

