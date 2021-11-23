APD searching for missing person Jasmine Owens

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating Jasmine Owens, 30.

She is described as 5′3″ and weighing approximately 170 pounds. She has been missing since Nov. 2 and was last believed to be in the Marrero area.

If you have any information or know of her location, please contact Det. Thomas Rodney at 318-441-6428 or APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.