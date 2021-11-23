APD seeks help locating Larry Thibodeaux from Atlanta, Georgia

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your assistance locating Larry Thibodeaux, 73.

Thibodeaux was last contacted in Atlanta, Georgia on Nov. 20 while boarding a Greyhound bus for Alexandria. He was scheduled to arrive in Alexandria on Nov. 21 but was not on the bus as scheduled.

If you have any information or know of his location, contact Det. Thomas Rodney at 318-441-6428 or APD at 318-449-5099.

