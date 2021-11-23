‘Chit-Chat with Santa’ returns with live, virtual visits

The following has been provided by “Chit-Chat with Santa” and 82 South:

This holiday season, you don’t need to leave the comfort of your own home to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – they are now booking live, virtual visits for the holidays.

Chit-Chat with Santa is a platform that allows families to schedule a personalized live video call with Santa or Mrs. Claus at their convenience to share their holiday cheer and wishes. New this year, families can also have a personalized letter from Santa mailed to their home.

Chit-Chat with Santa provides families with a safe alternative to face-to-face meetings with Santa or Mrs. Claus. Virtual Santa visits are also a convenient alternative for families living in rural areas or to help avoid long lines.

You can get a $5.00 off discount on a LIVE VISIT if you book by December 3 using coupon code DASHER1

Calls with Santa are $39 for an up to 10-minute video call that can be made on a mobile device, tablet or computer, without downloading an app. The Chit-Chat with Santa experience includes a visit with unlimited family members in the same room. By answering a short questionnaire during booking, parents can include information so Santa can make their call more personalized. Each visit will have the option of being recorded and shared with family and friends, or to save as a keepsake.

In addition to the visit with Santa, other experiences available include:

Chat with Mrs. Claus – families can spend time with Mrs. Claus reading a story or singing Christmas songs in this 15-minute experience for $39.

Letter from Santa – receive a personalized, handwritten letter from Santa in the mail to surprise little ones at home; available for $11.99.

Claus Clip – a personalized 60- to 90-second video greeting from either Santa or Mrs. Claus, perfect for busy families or families with toddlers; available for $25.

Calls can be booked for now through Dec. 24. Whoever books the visit will receive a reminder text message the day before and the link for the call one hour before it is scheduled to begin.

To book a call with Santa or Mrs. Claus, visit ChitChatwithSanta.com. Follow Chit-Chat with Santa on Facebook and Instagram for the latest Santa sightings.

