Lecompte family holds turkey giveaway

The Butler family holding its second annual “Butch Butler Turkey Giveaway” in the Town of...
The Butler family holding its second annual "Butch Butler Turkey Giveaway" in the Town of Lecompte, La. on November 23, 2021.(Credit: KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - A family in the Town of Lecompte is making Thanksgiving meals possible for a number of residents with free turkeys.

The Butler family held their second annual “Butch Butler Turkey Giveaway” in the Town of Lecompte for residents of Lecompte, Cheneyville and Forest Hill. Before holding the event in Lecompte, the family held a turkey giveaway in Los Angeles, California for 35 years.

“We want to give back to the community, to all of our close community, and all of our brothers and sisters of all kind,” said Albert Butler.

The family was able to purchase 600 turkeys to giveaway with help from several different business and organization sponsorships.

