Leesville receives best audit report in its history

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville Mayor Rick Allen said the city received its best audit report in its history.

Burton Kolder, a representative from the auditor that conducted the audit, presented findings at the city council meeting, commending the council members for their hard work in maintaining a stable budget.

In 2020, Leesville had a revenue of nearly $13 million in taxes, and this year they will have a revenue of over $15 million. Mayor Allen attributes the fact that COVID-19 forced some people to shop at home, which increased their revenue, as well as the city annexing Fort Polk Entrance Road, which drove more businesses into Leesville.

“Anytime you come in within .85% of your targeted budget, and your revenues are up 17%, you have to say God has been good to the City of Leesville,” said Mayor Allen.

State representative Charles Owen was also present in the meeting, where he too praised the city council members who, despite mother nature and a global pandemic, managed to keep the city’s finances afloat.

