Advertisement

Leesville receives best audit report in its history

By Eduardo Hernandez
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville Mayor Rick Allen said the city received its best audit report in its history.

Burton Kolder, a representative from the auditor that conducted the audit, presented findings at the city council meeting, commending the council members for their hard work in maintaining a stable budget.

In 2020, Leesville had a revenue of nearly $13 million in taxes, and this year they will have a revenue of over $15 million. Mayor Allen attributes the fact that COVID-19 forced some people to shop at home, which increased their revenue, as well as the city annexing Fort Polk Entrance Road, which drove more businesses into Leesville.

“Anytime you come in within .85% of your targeted budget, and your revenues are up 17%, you have to say God has been good to the City of Leesville,” said Mayor Allen.

State representative Charles Owen was also present in the meeting, where he too praised the city council members who, despite mother nature and a global pandemic, managed to keep the city’s finances afloat.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old child died as a result of this crash.
8-year-old killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO seeking missing person
Left to Right: Rodney Gregory White, Jr. & Thomas James Izzo
Two accused of copper wire theft in Pineville
Marksville turkey drive hosted by Ed Oliver
NFL star gives back to local community with turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving
Boyce drug bust
Boyce Police S.W.A.T. team makes arrest in drug investigation

Latest News

Jazz Fest 2021 lineup
Dead & Co., Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters among Jazz Fest 2021 headliners
Grilling Safety
How to grill safely this Labor Day
Lunch Kid: Hanlin Creekkiller
Lunch Kid: Brody Bulter