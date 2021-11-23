LISTEN: Podcast with candidates for Alexandria City Council District 4 runoff election

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Fall Primary Election wrapped up across Louisiana last week, but there is still one big local race left that will be on the special election ballot on December 11, and that’s for the Alexandria City Council District 4 seat.

The incumbent Catherine Davidson and school teacher Lizzie Felter, both Democrats, made the runoff for the election.

During the Fall Primary, Davidson received 47 percent of the votes, while challenger Lizzie Felter received the second most votes with 30 percent. No one hit 50 percent, which is required to outright win the race.

Early voting for the special election will start Saturday, November 27, and will run through December 4. Voters can go to the Rapides Parish Courthouse or Kees Park from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to cast their ballots. Voters can also go vote on election day on December 11.

Dylan Domangue and Alex Orenczuk sat down with both candidates for a podcast to talk about what their plans are for District 4.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.