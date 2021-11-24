APD investigating homicide near Futrell Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that led to the death of a Pineville man.

APD responded to report of a vehicle being driven off the road and into the woods in the 4600 block of Futrell Street on Tuesday night around 11:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, APD officers found a red Toyota sedan in the wooded area next to the road. Lying near the vehicle they found Kevin Hammond Jr., 18, of Pineville.

Hammond had been shot several times, along with the vehicle. Alexandria detectives recovered numerous spent shell casings from the area. As of this time, there are no suspects for this shooting.

Alexandria Police Detectives are conducting an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416

