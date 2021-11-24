Advertisement

City of Alexandria to settle lawsuit filed by the families of double murder victims

The City Council meeting room at City Hall in downtown Alexandria, La.
The City Council meeting room at City Hall in downtown Alexandria, La.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the next Alexandria City Council meeting scheduled for November 30, the City is expected to settle the lawsuit for Destiny Compton and Ashley Mortle, the victims of a double homicide earlier this year.

Back in August, Tameka Brown, Wayne Compton Sr. and Chasity Compton filed a lawsuit against the city for the murder of their children. Both families said they filed the lawsuit because they claimed the Alexandria Police Department has a lack of accountability and transparency, which ultimately led to the death of their daughters.

In the lawsuit are claims of negligence claiming that Compton and Mortle visited the police station just hours before they were shot by Mortle’s ex-boyfriend, Ke’Ron Nickelson.

Ke’Ron Nickelson
Ke’Ron Nickelson(RPSO)

Both girls were allegedly told by APD Officer Joseph Rachal to “come back Monday” after they told him that Nickelson attacked and threatened to kill them.

