Dec. 11 Election: What’s on your ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Voters in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu and Vernon will have items on their ballot when they head to the polls.

Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Nov. 27 through Dec. 4 - excluding Sunday, Nov. 28.

for information on your ballot and where to vote on election day.

for important information about this election.

STATEWIDE

No races taking place

ALLEN

Town of Oberlin -- 15 Mills - M&BOA - 10 Yrs. Shall the Town of Oberlin, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), levy a special tax of fifteen (15) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Town (an estimated $88,861 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, with sixty percent (60%) of the proceeds to be used for any lawful purpose of the Town and forty percent (40%) of the proceeds to be used for acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating the waterworks system and the sewage collection and disposal system of the Town, including the acquisition of equipment therefor?

Fire Protection District No. 4 -- 7.10 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs. Shall Fire Protection District No. 4 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of seven and ten hundredths (7.10) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $198,800 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, said millage to represent a thirteen hundredths mills (.13) increase over the 6.97 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on April 21, 2012?



BEAUREGARD

Parishwide School District -- 9.25 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs. Shall Parishwide School District of the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a nine and twenty-five hundredths (9.25) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $2,615,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining and operating public schools in said District, including, but without limitation, the acquisition and maintenance of text books and instructional aids, said millage to represent a forty-eight hundredths of a mill (.48) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 8.77 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 30, 2011?



CALCASIEU

PW Prop. (Burton Coliseum & Agricultural Services) -- 1.5 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, governing authority of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, be authorized to continue to levy and collect an existing special tax of one and one-half (1.5) mills, on all property subject to taxation within Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, for a renewed period of ten years, beginning January 1, 2023, and ending December 31, 2032, with collections from the levy estimated to be at $4,023,504 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, and improving Burton Coliseum, and for funding other agricultural and community services, as determined to be necessary and proper, and in the event the proposition carries, for authority to levy the renewed maintenance tax provided for herein?

PW School Board -- 9.52 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs. Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Calcasieu, State of Louisiana, under the provisions of Article VIII, Section 13(C)(Third) of the Constitution of 1974 of the State of Louisiana, La. R.S. 39:811, et seq., and other constitutional and statutory authority supplemental thereto, renew the levy and collection each year for a period of ten years beginning January 1, 2023, a special tax of nine and fifty-two one-hundredths (9.52) mills on the dollar of all property subject to taxation in the Parish of Calcasieu, Louisiana, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $23,721,923 for one entire year for the purpose of providing additional support for maintenance and operation of the public schools of Calcasieu Parish?

PW Sales Tax District No. Two -- .5% S&U Tax Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs. Shall Sales Tax District No. Two of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, under the provisions of Article 6, Section 29 of the Constitution of 1974 of the State of Louisiana, La. R.S. 47:338.1, et seq., and other constitutional and statutory authority supplemental thereto, extend for a period of ten years beginning January 1, 2023, and be authorized to continue to levy and collect, and adopt an ordinance providing for such levy and collection, a tax of one-half of one percent (1/2 of 1%), with collections from the tax estimated to be $31,511,635 for one entire year, currently being collected upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services in Sales Tax District No. Two of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, with the proceeds of the tax to be dedicated exclusively for offsetting losses of revenues from the State of Louisiana, and/or supplementing other revenues available to the District?

School District No. 28 -- 9.87 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs. Shall School District No. 28 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, continue to levy and collect a special tax of nine and eighty-seven one-hundredths (9.87) mills for a period of ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2023, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $312,468 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, maintaining and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds, purchasing, erecting, enlarging and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for said School District, and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public?

Sulphur Parks and Recreation -- 10.25 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. Shall Sulphur Parks and Recreation, formerly known as Community Center and Playground District No. Two of the Parish of Calcasieu, Louisiana, renew, levy and collect a tax not exceeding 10.25 mills for a period not to exceed ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2023, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $8,465,414.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving maintaining or operating public buildings, community centers and golf courses within the District, including all equipment necessary thereto, title to which shall be in the public?

Iowa FPD No. 1 of Ward 8 Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 5 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. Shall Iowa Fire Protection District No. One of Ward Eight, of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, be authorized to renew, levy and collect a five (5) mill ad valorem property tax on all taxable property not to exceed ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2022, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $82,915.00 for one entire year, to be used for the purpose of maintaining, operating and developing fire protection facilities, purchasing and repairing fire trucks and other fire fighting equipment, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection, including charges for fire hydrant rental and service all within the territorial limits of the District?

Iowa FPD No. 1 of Ward 8 Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- 5 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. Shall Iowa Fire Protection District No. One of Ward Eight, of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, be authorized to renew, levy and collect a five (5) mill ad valorem property tax on all taxable property not to exceed ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2022, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $82,915.00 for one entire year, to be used for the purpose of maintaining, operating and developing fire protection facilities, and for purchasing and repairing fire trucks and other fire fighting equipment, all within the territorial limits of the District?



CAMERON

No races taking place

JEFF DAVIS

No races taking place

VERNON

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 3 John McMahon (REP) Isaac Riley (REP)



