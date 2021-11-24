Advertisement

Juvenile arrested after ‘kicking in’ front door of homes; possibly part of a new TikTok challenge

TikTok challenge
TikTok challenge(wafb)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some folks in one Baton Rouge neighborhood are furious after a juvenile was caught on video allegedly ‘kicking in’ a few front doors of homes in the area, then running away.

According to one neighbor, it happened in the Sherwood Manor Subdivision on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 11 a.m.

Evonne Dunn said her husband is, “At home recovering from open-heart surgery and this young lady kicked our door in, along with another neighbor.”

She added multiple video cameras caught the woman leaving the homes in a white car with other people inside.

“This is not funny. She could have gotten hurt and she needs to pay for the damage she caused to people’s property,” explained Dunn.

There is a new trend on TikTok of people making videos of themselves kicking in doors to homes.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the juvenile about an hour after the incident occurred.

“Several complainants (three so far) reported a female kicking in doors of residences in the Fairwood Estates area,” read a statement from EBRSO. “Multiple security cameras recorded a teenage female in the passenger running up to doors to kick them in and leave the area in the vehicle. The suspect admitted to kicking the doors. More files and charges are suspected as more people get home from work.”

Deputies are also trying to find out who was driving the car.

The juvenile is being charged with three counts of simple criminal damage to property.

