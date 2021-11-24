Advertisement

Louisiana native, spelling bee champion crowned 2021 SportsKid of the year

Zaila Avant-garde
Zaila Avant-garde(Scripps National Spelling Bee)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Game changer. Innovator. Talented out of this world -- just three ways you can describe 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Sports Illustrated Kids announced that the Louisiana native has been crowned as the 2021 SportsKid of the Year.

Avant-garde captured the hearts of millions of people while marking her place in history when she finished in first place during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

It doesn’t stop there, though. She also holds three Guinness World Record titles for her basketball dribbling skills.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards congratulated the teenager in a post to social media Wednesday.

According to Sports Illustrated Kids, Avant-garde’s “excellence in competition and devotion to learning” is what made the Harvey, La. native a stand out for the honor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old child died as a result of this crash.
8-year-old killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Daniel Aikens | Source: KALB | File: Jan. 7, 2020
Federal grand jury indicts Alexandria man on new charges for Jan. 2020 explosion
A Lake Area physician spent time analyzing his bills to figure out why there seemed to be...
Physician raises concern about inaccurate electric bills
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Antwain Fowler, viral star for ‘Where we about to eat at’ video, dies at age 6
Jasmine Owens
APD searching for missing person Jasmine Owens

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Kendrick Williams
Alexandria man arrested after 4-month-old hospitalized for severe head trauma
APD is investigating after a Pineville man was found shot multiple times near Futrell Street.
APD investigating homicide near Futrell Street
breyanna
Meet Breyanna Lewis
11/24/2021 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
11/24/2021 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast