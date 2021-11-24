Rosepine vs Many for a spot in the 2A semifinals

MANY, La. (KALB) - One of the most anticipated matchups across the state this Friday in the quarterfinals will take place in Central Louisiana as the Rosepine Eagles will travel to Many to take on the reigning state champs.

Both teams come in ranked among the best in Class 2A as the Eagles are the number eight seed and the Tigers are the number one seed.

“Once you get to the playoffs, the kids understand it’s do or die,” said Many’s Coach Jess Curtis. “If you’re not ready to play in the quarterfinals, you don’t need to be doing this.”

Many is trying to repeat as state champs this year and has been on a roll since they lost their first game of the season. Despite having the same record as Many, Rosepine is coming into this game as an underdog. Rosepine won in a thrilling double-overtime game last week against Red River to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

“We’ve never been here before, and Many has been the staple in 2A football,” said Rosepine Coach Brad Ducote. “We are just going to go into it like another big game. You can’t be caught up in the moment. We have to keep our focus and just keep doing what we’ve done all year.”

All year, both schools have been led by their guy wearing number 4. For many, Tackett Curtis continues to be one of the hardest-hitting linebackers and safeties in the state while also playing quarterback this season. For Rosepine, Ethan Frey may be an LSU baseball commit, but he’s a natural athlete leading his team at quarterback to their best season in school history.

“They’re both leaders and warriors,” said Coach Ducote. My number four has gotten better every game since last year. He’s confident, and he’s playing lights out.”

The winner of this game secures a spot in the semifinals and will be just one more win away from playing in the state championship.

The game will be played at Many High School. Full game highlights can be seen on KALB Friday night at 10.

