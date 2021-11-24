Advertisement

Some Old Spice, Secret aerosol antiperspirants recalled for having benzene

Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from shelves. All other products not listed may still be used as intended.(The Proctor & Gamble Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A voluntary recall has been issued for some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants for having the presence of benzene.

According to the FDA, benzene is classified as a carcinogen and exposure can result in cancers like leukemia or cause life-threatening blood disorders.

The FDA said, “daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” based on cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The following recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail outlets and online:

A voluntary recall has been issued for some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants for having the presence of benzene.(FDA)

Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from the shelves. All other products not listed may still be used as intended.

The Procter & Gamble Company will offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by the recall and can visit Old Spice or Secret for details.

Reach out to a healthcare provider if you feel that you have experienced any problems that may be related to these products.

According to the FDA, adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Complete and submit the report online
  • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

