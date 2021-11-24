Volunteers of America of Central Louisiana coat and blanket drive happening now

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While many people spend time with loved ones this holiday season, community leaders also want you to think about our homeless population.

With time off of work and other obligations, now could be the perfect time to clean out your closet and donate gently used clothing.

Volunteers of America of Central Louisiana is hosting a coat and blanket drive. From now until Tuesday, November 30, the non-profit is looking for new and gently-used jackets and blankets of all sizes.

Division Director Karen Williams said the Cenla branch services anywhere between 50 to 70 homeless individuals a month. As it gets colder outside, Williams said they’ll all need blankets and jackets to stay warm.

“Like I tell people all the time, you never know your situation. You could end up homeless one day. And so that’s why it’s important we check on them if not daily, every other day, and just let them know we care,” Williams said.

You can donate your gently used jackets and blankets at 3704 Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria. Items will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m until 5 p.m.

In addition to the homeless population, ‘Volunteers of America’ also helps children and families, ex-offenders and veterans.

