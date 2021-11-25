Alexandria city councilman hosts community Thanksgiving dinner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria City Council member hosted a community dinner on Bolton Street.

District 1 Alexandria City Councilman Reddex Washington and some friends, brought a pit grill and plenty of food to the event.

From pie to sausages, the entire community was welcome to come and get a plate, and sit down to eat under a covered pavilion outside of the old rush cleaners building.

Washington said it was important for everyone to feel welcomed this thanksgiving.

“This year I said I’m going to challenge myself, so, I got with some friends and I said y’all it’s time to step it up,” said Washington. “Let’s sit down and eat with the people, let’s make people feel like they are a part of us, let’s really have a family meal for the people that don’t have families, let’s come together and make something happen differently. We have to do things differently these days.”

Locals that attended the event said they were thankful for the meal, and the company this Thanksgiving.

