Advertisement

Alexandria city councilman hosts community Thanksgiving dinner

An Alexandria City Council member hosted a community dinner on Bolton Street.
An Alexandria City Council member hosted a community dinner on Bolton Street.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria City Council member hosted a community dinner on Bolton Street.

District 1 Alexandria City Councilman Reddex Washington and some friends, brought a pit grill and plenty of food to the event.

From pie to sausages, the entire community was welcome to come and get a plate, and sit down to eat under a covered pavilion outside of the old rush cleaners building.

Washington said it was important for everyone to feel welcomed this thanksgiving.

“This year I said I’m going to challenge myself, so, I got with some friends and I said y’all it’s time to step it up,” said Washington. “Let’s sit down and eat with the people, let’s make people feel like they are a part of us, let’s really have a family meal for the people that don’t have families, let’s come together and make something happen differently. We have to do things differently these days.”

Locals that attended the event said they were thankful for the meal, and the company this Thanksgiving.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futrell Street, Alexandria, La.
APD investigating homicide near Futrell Street
Kendrick Williams
Alexandria man arrested after 4-month-old hospitalized for severe head trauma
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder
The City Council meeting room at City Hall in downtown Alexandria, La.
City of Alexandria to settle lawsuit filed by the families of double murder victims
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare

Latest News

Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Tyler's Thanksgiving Forecast
Tyler's Thanksgiving Forecast
Louisiana Thanksgiving dinner cost is up, but still lower than national average