Advertisement

Authorities searching for escaped inmate from Dixon Correctional Institute

Authorities searching for escaped inmate
Authorities searching for escaped inmate(WILX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information comes from the Dixon Correctional Institute:

A multi-agency manhunt and investigation are underway for an inmate who escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute this morning. Law enforcement is searching for 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis. He is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.

23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis. He is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.
23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis. He is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.(WAFB)

Cheevis is currently serving time for September 18, 2019, sentences out of Caddo Parish including Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery - 5 years, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon - 10 years. Both sentences are being served consecutively. He was transferred to Dixon Correctional Institute from Claiborne Detention Center on March 22, 2021, and was a trustee. He was previously on two years probation with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections in 2018 for an Illegal use of a Weapon conviction out of Caddo Parish.

Agencies assisting in the manhunt include Dixon Correctional Institute staff and Chase Team, Louisiana State Penitentiary Chase Team, East and West Feliciana Parish Sheriffs Offices, and the U.S. Marshalls.

If you know the whereabouts of Cheevis, please contact Dixon Correctional Institute at 225-634-6000.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futrell Street, Alexandria, La.
APD investigating homicide near Futrell Street
Kendrick Williams
Alexandria man arrested after 4-month-old hospitalized for severe head trauma
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder
The City Council meeting room at City Hall in downtown Alexandria, La.
City of Alexandria to settle lawsuit filed by the families of double murder victims
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare

Latest News

Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Tyler's Thanksgiving Forecast
Tyler's Thanksgiving Forecast
Louisiana Thanksgiving dinner cost is up, but still lower than national average
Thanksgiving cost up, but lower than national average