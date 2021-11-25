Manna House hosted over 200 people during their Thanksgiving feeding

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The rain didn’t stop over 200 people from attending the Manna House’s Thanksgiving Day feeding, where they received a traditional holiday meal. For two hours anyone could show up, no questions asked and pick up a container along with a drink. Today six volunteers helped preparing each meal forming an assembly line and transporting them to a drive-thru window.

Due to covid-19, the patrons were asked to form a line outside the building while the volunteers stayed inside to continue prepping the meals. Jessica Viator, the executive director of the Manna House says the Manna House can adopted as it has been for the past two days.

“We have a program here at Manna House called “Adopt Manna House for a day” yesterday Kappa Alpha Psi adopted Manna House and the meals yesterday were provided based on their generosity.”

This Thanksgiving, the Manna House was adopted by H. Wendell Isadore, who is the owner of a tax services business. He told us how one day inspired him to participate with the Manna House.

“I already knew the Manna House existed because I’m from Alexandria, but I brought my son here from Menard for “More Hours” a community service thing. So, I brought him here for more hours and that’s when I realized the history of the Manna House hoe everything is private donations strictly, no federal funding so I decided to do everything I can to help them when I can.”

Isadore adds that one of the things he loves about today is seeing the faces of people receiving something they weren’t expecting.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.