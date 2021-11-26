Advertisement

Allen throws for 4 TDs as Bills beat hobbled Saints, 31-6

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints...
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and cornerback Bradley Roby (21) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Josh Allen passed for 260 yards and four touchdowns, Buffalo’s defense stifled New Orleans’ short-handed offense and the Bills rolled to a 31-6 victory that sent the injury-ravaged Saints to their fourth straight loss.

Tight end Dawson Knox caught two TD passes. That gave him a franchise-best seven TDs in a single season by a tight end. His second score gave the Bills a 24-0 lead.

The Saints were playing without dynamic running back Alvin Kamara for a third straight game and were shut out for the first three quarters.

Buffalo outgained New Orleans 361-190.

Find highlights from the game here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futrell Street, Alexandria, La.
APD investigating homicide near Futrell Street
Kendrick Williams
Alexandria man arrested after 4-month-old hospitalized for severe head trauma
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder
The City Council meeting room at City Hall in downtown Alexandria, La.
City of Alexandria to settle lawsuit filed by the families of double murder victims
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare

Latest News

Princis Goff, an ACA Athlete of the Week from Atlanta High School in Winn Parish, La.
Princis Goff averaging 40 points per game is what crowned her as the ACA Athlete of the Week
The "Human Jukebox" will be performing at the Saints' halftime show.
Southern University’s Human Jukebox to perform at halftime during Thanksgiving Saints-Bills game
Rosepine vs Many for a spot in the 2A semifinals
Rosepine vs Many for a spot in the 2A semifinals
Rosepine and Many will square off in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Rosepine vs Many for a spot in the 2A semifinals