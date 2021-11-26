Princis Goff averaging 40 points per game is what crowned her as the ACA Athlete of the Week

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Princis Goff can do it all on the court, but there is one thing you can’t ignore, her ability to score. The Atlanta High School senior averages 40 points per game, but that doesn’t mean anything to her unless it comes with a win.

“It really doesn’t matter because if I score 40 points and we still lose that really makes me upset. I really want to win and score 40, but stuff happens,” said Princis Goff.

Princis is an all-around athlete excelling not only in basketball, but also on the track.

“I ran track in the eighth grade,” said Goff. “I did 300-meter hurdles and the four-by-four relay race. We received first place in both events and that led us to the State Championship.”

Although Princis is good at both sports, she just runs track as a hobby.

“Track is just an extra sport for me, basketball is my main focus,” said Princis.

Goff’s dad made history during his time playing at Atlanta High School. He won a championship, and she is hoping to do the same before she graduates.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without him, we work hard together and I’m just trying to accomplish the same thing he did and that’s to win a state championship. Plus, I want to make history because there haven’t been women’s basketball state championships in this school, and I want to be the first person to do that,” said Princis.

Her mom was an athlete as well, teaching her things she uses on and off the court.

“She taught me to be physical,” said Goff. “How to play fair and how to talk to my teammates in the correct way and keep them motivated and playing with the same energy as myself.”

Princis’ coach said opposing teams do anything to try to stop her, but she still manages to make the right play.

Head Coach Steve Evans said, “She creates a lot of the offense for us, whether she finds her open teammates and passes or when she creates her own shot, she does a great job of running our system.”

On and off the court she has an edge simply because she wants to be the best version of herself.

”I work so hard because I want to be the best on and off the court,” Princis said. “I like to show that I’m not just a basketball player, I’m a good student, a good person. So, I just told myself whatever I’m doing I just want to be the best.”

Just being Princis is what crowned her the ACA Athlete of the Week.

