Ruston woman killed in Winn Parish crash on Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WINN PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Ruston woman was killed in a fatal crash on Thanksgiving on Hwy 167, north of Dodson.
State Police said Zaria L. Griffith, 23, was driving a 2004 Mazda 3, south on Hwy 167. For reasons still under investigation, Griffith’s vehicle traveled off of the road and struck a tree.
Griffith, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Griffith’s two passengers, who were also restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
