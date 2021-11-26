Ruston woman killed in Winn Parish crash on Thanksgiving

WINN PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Ruston woman was killed in a fatal crash on Thanksgiving on Hwy 167, north of Dodson.

State Police said Zaria L. Griffith, 23, was driving a 2004 Mazda 3, south on Hwy 167. For reasons still under investigation, Griffith’s vehicle traveled off of the road and struck a tree.

Griffith, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Griffith’s two passengers, who were also restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

