Advertisement

USPS operation Santa accepting letters until Dec. 10

In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, photo, ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York.
In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, photo, ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York.(Source: AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Postal Services is now accepting letters to Santa.

USPS has been running operation Santa for 109 years.

Simply write a physical letter to Santa, put it in an envelope, include a complete return address — full name, street address, apartment number, city, state, and ZIP Code — add a postage stamp and put it in the mail. Letters need to be postmarked by Dec. 10. These letters populate USPSOperationSanta.com. Envelopes without full names and complete return addresses will not be posted. Envelopes without postage stamps will not arrive at the location.

USPS Operation Santa has been making wishes come true for 109 years. This year, letters have...
USPS Operation Santa has been making wishes come true for 109 years. This year, letters have been streaming in since Nov. 1, but there is still time to get your wishes to the big guy this season.(USPS)

USPS Operation Santa was established by the Postal Service to help those in need during the holidays. Whether you believe in Santa or not, the nondenominational program is intended to help as many deserving families as possible experience a happy holiday season. And that can only happen if there are letters to post on USPSOperationSanta.com.

The letters arrive at Santa’s satellite workshop in the U.S., they are reviewed, all personal information is redacted to protect the writers, and the letters are posted for generous people to adopt. Letter adoption begins Monday, Nov. 29. Those interested in letter adoption must first create an account on the website and get their identities verified.

Letter writers do NOT need to create accounts. There is no guarantee a letter will be adopted, or a gift will be provided. This program relies solely on the generosity of strangers and random acts of kindness.

All the information you need can be found at USPSOperationSanta.com and the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futrell Street, Alexandria, La.
APD investigating homicide near Futrell Street
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
The crash claimed the life of a Ruston woman on Thanksgiving.
Ruston woman killed in Winn Parish crash on Thanksgiving
Kendrick Williams
Alexandria man arrested after 4-month-old hospitalized for severe head trauma
La’Kendra Coleman-Norris, a cancer survivor from Alexandria, La.
Giving thanks: Alexandria woman nearly two years cancer free

Latest News

Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO: Hunter Gillespie has been located
Jeramiah Foster
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office: DeRidder man accused of second-degree murder
Three boys were rescued from Vermilion Bay on November 26.
LDWF agents and VPSO deputies rescue 3 boys from Vermilion Bay
11/26/2021 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
11/26/2021 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast