Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office: DeRidder man accused of second-degree murder

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old Deridder man is being held on a $1 million bond after being accused of second-degree murder.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, a female walked into Rosepine Town Hall at approximately 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, and advised personnel that she had just discovered an individual deceased on the floor of her home in the area of Lewis Road.

Vernon deputies and officers from the Rosepine Police Department responded to the residence where they located the deceased male, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon observation of the scene, officers recognized the need for further investigation into the death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vernon detectives responded to the location and processed the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said further investigation led to the identification of the decedent as Larry Foster, 57, of Bon Wier, Texas.

A canvas of the area revealed that Foster frequented the home and was last spoken to on the evening of November 23, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives learned that Foster’s vehicle was missing from the residence, and the vehicle was subsequently located in Deridder, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said detectives learned that Foster’s son, Jeramiah Foster, 20, of DeRidder, had been in possession of the vehicle.

It was learned, at that time, that Jeramiah Foster had active bench warrants from Vernon and Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

With the assistance of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, Foster was located at a residence in the area of Kulaga Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Jeramiah Foster was taken into custody on the outstanding bench warrants, and a search warrant was executed on the Kulaga Road residence and items of evidentiary value were recovered.

Vernon deputies and detectives transported Jeramiah Foster to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Thursday, Nov. 25, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives conducted an interview with Foster, and during the course of the interview, Foster admitted to being involved in a domestic violence incident with his father, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the incident led to Larry Foster’s death.

Jeramiah Foster was arrested and accused of one count of second-degree murder, and his bond was set at $1 million, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Foster remains in the parish jail, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

