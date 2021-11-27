Advertisement

Avoyelles, Many to meet in Class 2A semifinals

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Avoyelles Mustangs and Many Tigers are just one game away from advancing to the state championship after picking up big wins in the quarterfinals Friday night.

The four-seed Avoyelles Mustangs went on the road and beat the five-seed North Caddo Rebels 46-28. Meanwhile, the top-seeded Many Tigers used a strong start in their game against the eight-seed Rosepine Eagles to pull away with the 50-12 win.

Avoyelles and Many will now meet in the Class 2A semifinals at Many next Friday for a spot in the state championship.

This will be a rematch from Week 7 when the two teams played one of the best games of the season across the state. The Tigers pulled off the 34-30 win after Tackett Curtis scored on a go-ahead touchdown run to give Many the win.

Avoyelles advances to their first semifinal appearance in school history while Many is playing in their sixth straight semifinal game.

