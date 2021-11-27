Advertisement

Funeral information for Rapides 1st Assistant DA Charles Gregory Gravel

Charles Gregory “Greg” Gravel
Charles Gregory “Greg” Gravel(Source: Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office Facebook Page)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Kramer Funeral Home has released funeral information for Charles Gregory “Greg” Gravel, who was known for being the First Assistant District Attorney at the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

A memorial mass for Gravel will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, with Rev. Craig Scott officiating and Rev. James Ferguson concelebrating. Visitation will take place at the Cathedral from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery, 2202 Military Hwy., Pineville, La.

Gravel passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the age of 66.

Click here for Gravel’s full obituary.

