Holiday Light Safari at the Alexandria Zoo

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The staff and animals at the Alexandria Zoo are showing their holiday spirit! With specialty drinks, habitats and plenty of lights, every Friday and Saturday night until Dec. 25, zoo-goers can take a trip on the Holiday Light Safari.

“We decorate the whole zoo up. We put lights up from the front of the zoo all the way around through all the different habitats. I’m going to estimate we have close to a million lights that go out,” said the Alexandria Zoo Director, Dr. Max Lakes. “We bought close to 100,000 lights just to update and upgrade, so it’s just a beautiful sight.”

During the Holiday Light Safari, visitors can enjoy hot chocolates and apple ciders while walking around or take the zoo’s train for a unique experience. Santa Clause will also be making appearances.

The gates open at 5:30 p.m., tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for FOTAZ members and children three and under can enter for free. The last ticket will be sold at 8 p.m. and the zoo closes at 9 p.m. The gift shop will also be open for any last-minute holiday shopping.

