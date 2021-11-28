Advertisement

Former Jena Giant has career performance in LSU’s home finale

Jaray Jenkins (10)
Jaray Jenkins (10)(Source: The Advocate)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Former Jena Giant standout, Jaray Jenkins, had one of his best games as a Tiger in LSU’s home finale as they upset the 15th ranked Texas A&M Aggies 27-24.

Jenkins has eight catches in the game for 169 yards and two touchdowns which includes the go-ahead 28-yard touchdown reception with 30 seconds left to propel the Tigers to a win and help them become bowl eligible.

In his Junior season so far, Jenkins has 33 receptions for 479 yards and five touchdowns.

After the win, LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron announced that this would be his last game on the sideline, despite LSU qualifying for a bowl. Brad Davis will be the interim head coach for the Tigers’ bowl game.

